2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI), Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

The shares of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National CineMedia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Outperform rating by Barrington Research in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.50. B. Riley FBR was of a view that NCMI is Neutral in its latest report on November 05, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that NCMI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.99.

The shares of the company added by 10.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.76 while ending the day at $3.04. During the trading session, a total of 2.44 million shares were traded which represents a -124.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. NCMI had ended its last session trading at $2.75. NCMI 52-week low price stands at $1.62 while its 52-week high price is $9.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National CineMedia Inc. generated 193.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 320.0%. National CineMedia Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. It started the day trading at $5.22 and traded between $4.59 and $4.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XERS’s 50-day SMA is 2.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.28. The stock has a high of $12.94 for the year while the low is $1.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.42%, as 2.34M NCMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.41% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 643.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deerfield Management Company LP bought more XERS shares, increasing its portfolio by 32.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP purchasing 850,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,433,291 shares of XERS, with a total valuation of $9,269,886. Sessa Capital IM LP meanwhile bought more XERS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,727,639 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC decreased its Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,957,441 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -43,200 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $7,985,091. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 413,594 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,341,902 shares and is now valued at $6,323,135. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.