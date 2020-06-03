2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $41.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 175.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.79.

The shares of the company added by 49.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.27 while ending the day at $1.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.5 million shares were traded which represents a -3290.75% decline from the average session volume which is 0.07 million shares. MREO had ended its last session trading at $1.27. MREO 52-week low price stands at $0.69 while its 52-week high price is $4.98.

The Mereo BioPharma Group plc generated 37.76 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.75. Wunderlich also rated MITT as Upgrade on November 07, 2016, with its price target of $17 suggesting that MITT could down by -27.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.02% to reach $1.88/share. It started the day trading at $2.58 and traded between $2.39 and $2.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MITT’s 50-day SMA is 2.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.01. The stock has a high of $16.70 for the year while the low is $1.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 58.41%, as 16.73M MREO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 52.01% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MITT shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 157,825 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,230,297 shares of MITT, with a total valuation of $10,304,647. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MITT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,093,122 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares by 3.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,664,129 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -58,692 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. which are valued at $5,308,572. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 695,970 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,263,077 shares and is now valued at $4,029,216. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.