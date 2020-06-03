2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

The shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JOYY Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. The Benchmark Company was of a view that YY is Buy in its latest report on May 29, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that YY is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 26 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $572.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.12.

The shares of the company added by 8.65% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $64.22 while ending the day at $69.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -22.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. YY had ended its last session trading at $64.15. JOYY Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.18. YY 52-week low price stands at $41.33 while its 52-week high price is $79.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The JOYY Inc. generated 568.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.29%. JOYY Inc. has the potential to record 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.27% to reach $46.63/share. It started the day trading at $51.60 and traded between $48.855 and $51.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WLK’s 50-day SMA is 41.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.62. The stock has a high of $75.65 for the year while the low is $28.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.87%, as 4.03M YY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.80% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.38, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 915.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 62,028 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,784,557 shares of WLK, with a total valuation of $207,889,002. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more WLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $185,283,618 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Westlake Chemical Corporation shares by 9.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,741,435 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,022 shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation which are valued at $162,565,351. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Westlake Chemical Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 254,490 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,760,875 shares and is now valued at $119,960,019. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Westlake Chemical Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.