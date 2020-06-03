2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA), SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

The shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Macro S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that BMA is Hold in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BMA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $40.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.51.

The shares of the company added by 12.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.45 while ending the day at $20.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -83.81% decline from the average session volume which is 0.63 million shares. BMA had ended its last session trading at $18.24. BMA 52-week low price stands at $13.59 while its 52-week high price is $77.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.63%. Banco Macro S.A. has the potential to record 10.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Credit Suisse also rated SEAS as Initiated on May 21, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that SEAS could surge by 6.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.62% to reach $18.55/share. It started the day trading at $18.76 and traded between $17.23 and $17.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEAS’s 50-day SMA is 13.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.16. The stock has a high of $36.96 for the year while the low is $6.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.43%, as 8.22M BMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.34% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.27, while the P/B ratio is 9.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.95% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hill Path Capital LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,205,306 shares of SEAS, with a total valuation of $399,645,945. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SEAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,939,069 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares by 12.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,205,883 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 695,058 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $91,164,421. In the same vein, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,250,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,250,000 shares and is now valued at $77,122,500. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.