2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

The shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $10 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Azul S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. Buckingham Research was of a view that AZUL is Buy in its latest report on October 28, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that AZUL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $83.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.38.

The shares of the company added by 14.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.80 while ending the day at $9.62. During the trading session, a total of 4.48 million shares were traded which represents a -115.24% decline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. AZUL had ended its last session trading at $8.41. AZUL 52-week low price stands at $5.30 while its 52-week high price is $44.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Azul S.A. generated 119.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 147.85%. Azul S.A. has the potential to record -11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. B. Riley FBR also rated HASI as Resumed on March 14, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that HASI could surge by 15.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.01% to reach $34.38/share. It started the day trading at $30.92 and traded between $28.93 and $29.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HASI’s 50-day SMA is 25.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.35. The stock has a high of $39.91 for the year while the low is $15.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.25%, as 8.13M AZUL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.40% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.72, while the P/B ratio is 1.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HASI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -176,839 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,496,417 shares of HASI, with a total valuation of $209,824,712. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more HASI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $178,204,773 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,437,804 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -65,995 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. which are valued at $152,204,134. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 345,678 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,989,925 shares and is now valued at $83,688,001. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.