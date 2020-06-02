Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC), CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

The shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 03, 2018. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lithium Americas Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.00.

The shares of the company added by 13.11% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.12 while ending the day at $4.66. During the trading session, a total of 0.67 million shares were traded which represents a -50.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.44 million shares. LAC had ended its last session trading at $4.12. LAC 52-week low price stands at $1.92 while its 52-week high price is $6.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lithium Americas Corp. generated 82.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.33%. Lithium Americas Corp. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. H.C. Wainwright also rated CTMX as Reiterated on May 14, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that CTMX could surge by 39.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.03% to reach $13.30/share. It started the day trading at $8.74 and traded between $7.92 and $8.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTMX’s 50-day SMA is 9.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.80. The stock has a high of $15.44 for the year while the low is $3.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.07%, as 1.18M LAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.83% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 643.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BVF Partners LP bought more CTMX shares, increasing its portfolio by 411.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BVF Partners LP purchasing 3,155,825 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,921,973 shares of CTMX, with a total valuation of $40,474,761. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CTMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,908,657 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,253,923 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $33,580,485. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 41,025 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,772,426 shares and is now valued at $28,611,436. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.