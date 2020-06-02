Something To Watch Before Buying QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has a beta of 0.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.63, with weekly volatility at 3.70% and ATR at 2.54. The QTS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $42.64 and a $68.96 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.55% on 06/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $66.84 before closing at $64.34. Intraday shares traded counted 1.8 million, which was -99.31% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 905.55K. QTS’s previous close was $67.41 while the outstanding shares total 58.04M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company QTS Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

QTS were able to record -100.16 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 156.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 71.06 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, QTS Realty Trust Inc. recorded a total of 126.29 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.77% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.05%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 110.66 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.63 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 58.04M with the revenue now reading 0.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.56 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QTS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QTS attractive?

In related news, EVP — Finance and Accounting, SCHAFER WILLIAM H sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.18, for a total value of 1,303,644. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Williams Chad L. now sold 241,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,753,791. Also, Chief People Officer, Bloom Steven C sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 30. The shares were price at an average price of 64.22 per share, with a total market value of 498,817. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP — Finance and Accounting, SCHAFER WILLIAM H now holds 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,019,629. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

12 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on QTS Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QTS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.07.