Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

The shares of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $100 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zscaler Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on May 29, 2020, to Neutral the ZS stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rosenblatt Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2020. That day the Rosenblatt set price target on the stock to $115. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on May 29, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Needham was of a view that ZS is Strong Buy in its latest report on May 29, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that ZS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 29, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 90.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 214.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is 11.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.98.

The shares of the company added by 12.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $96.50 while ending the day at $109.98. During the trading session, a total of 17.0 million shares were traded which represents a -407.42% decline from the average session volume which is 3.35 million shares. ZS had ended its last session trading at $98.09. Zscaler Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 ZS 52-week low price stands at $35.00 while its 52-week high price is $98.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zscaler Inc. generated 76.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 86.67%. Zscaler Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on May 18, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $1.76 and traded between $1.6301 and $1.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLRX’s 50-day SMA is 1.6235 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2560. The stock has a high of $6.45 for the year while the low is $1.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 58477.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.64%, as 73,471 ZS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.73% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 252.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.19% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,733,036 shares of BLRX, with a total valuation of $2,911,500. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more BLRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,920,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Senvest Management LLC decreased its BioLineRx Ltd. shares by 16.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 523,819 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -104,743 shares of BioLineRx Ltd. which are valued at $880,016. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its BioLineRx Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 67,936 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 289,709 shares and is now valued at $486,711.