Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

The shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Daiwa Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $910 price target. Daiwa Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tesla Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on May 19, 2020, to Mkt Outperform the TSLA stock while also putting a $1001 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on May 04, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $680. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on April 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 485. Goldman was of a view that TSLA is Buy in its latest report on April 15, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that TSLA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 580.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $641.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 407.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.04.

The shares of the company added by 7.56% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $854.10 while ending the day at $898.10. During the trading session, a total of 14.81 million shares were traded which represents a 13.23% incline from the average session volume which is 17.07 million shares. TSLA had ended its last session trading at $835.00. Tesla Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TSLA 52-week low price stands at $176.99 while its 52-week high price is $968.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tesla Inc. generated 8.08 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2987.5%. Tesla Inc. has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Imperial Capital also rated AMCX as Reiterated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that AMCX could surge by 10.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.73% to reach $33.37/share. It started the day trading at $30.34 and traded between $28.35 and $29.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMCX’s 50-day SMA is 25.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.14. The stock has a high of $57.04 for the year while the low is $19.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.78%, as 7.42M TSLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.22% of AMC Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.55, while the P/B ratio is 2.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 993.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more AMCX shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 379,877 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,729,329 shares of AMCX, with a total valuation of $136,644,497. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AMCX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,819,943 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its AMC Networks Inc. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,055,605 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,868 shares of AMC Networks Inc. which are valued at $96,726,179. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its AMC Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 117,903 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,870,958 shares and is now valued at $68,472,348. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of AMC Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.