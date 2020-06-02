Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

The shares of Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on July 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smith Micro Software Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2015. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $2.10. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on January 07, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that SMSI is Neutral in its latest report on July 18, 2014. Needham thinks that SMSI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.90.

The shares of the company added by 8.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.2661 while ending the day at $4.59. During the trading session, a total of 0.71 million shares were traded which represents a 8.59% incline from the average session volume which is 0.78 million shares. SMSI had ended its last session trading at $4.25. Smith Micro Software Inc. currently has a market cap of $191.49 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.33, with a beta of 0.72. Smith Micro Software Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 SMSI 52-week low price stands at $2.81 while its 52-week high price is $7.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smith Micro Software Inc. generated 19.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Smith Micro Software Inc. has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. It started the day trading at $2.65 and traded between $2.45 and $2.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WKHS’s 50-day SMA is 2.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.96. The stock has a high of $5.37 for the year while the low is $1.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.25%, as 9.63M SMSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.33% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WKHS shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 105,778 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,634,895 shares of WKHS, with a total valuation of $7,720,242. Arosa Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more WKHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,934,355 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Manhattan Co. increased its Workhorse Group Inc. shares by 4.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,755,003 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 82,450 shares of Workhorse Group Inc. which are valued at $5,142,159. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Workhorse Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.