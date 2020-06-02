Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)

The shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the NTLA stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on July 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. ROTH Capital was of a view that NTLA is Neutral in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Wedbush thinks that NTLA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.85.

The shares of the company added by 19.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.93 while ending the day at $20.92. During the trading session, a total of 2.87 million shares were traded which represents a -243.11% decline from the average session volume which is 0.84 million shares. NTLA had ended its last session trading at $17.51. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 NTLA 52-week low price stands at $9.18 while its 52-week high price is $21.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intellia Therapeutics Inc. generated 80.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.4449 and traded between $0.4103 and $0.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTW’s 50-day SMA is 0.2850 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7921. The stock has a high of $2.30 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 124.05%, as 3.13M NTLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.99% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. sold more RTW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. selling -46,819 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,592,252 shares of RTW, with a total valuation of $1,432,783. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more RTW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $670,911 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,906,197 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,829 shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc. which are valued at $594,733. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 988,706 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,536,276 shares and is now valued at $479,318. Following these latest developments, around 3.51% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.