Ride Out The Next Market Storm With EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

The shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $30 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EPR Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Sell the EPR stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $77. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 84. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EPR is Underperform in its latest report on June 11, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that EPR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $29.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 172.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.89.

The shares of the company added by 8.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.37 while ending the day at $34.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a 38.98% incline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. EPR had ended its last session trading at $31.57. EPR Properties currently has a market cap of $2.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.20, with a beta of 1.51. EPR 52-week low price stands at $12.56 while its 52-week high price is $80.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.3%. EPR Properties has the potential to record 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.20% to reach $32.90/share. It started the day trading at $20.99 and traded between $19.32 and $20.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOOS’s 50-day SMA is 20.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.97. The stock has a high of $47.92 for the year while the low is $12.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.07%, as 9.34M EPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.95% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.35, while the P/B ratio is 10.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.45% over the last six months.

Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. (Investm… meanwhile bought more GOOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,992,259 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.71% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.