Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

The shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on July 11, 2019, to Overweight the DVAX stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $28. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that DVAX is Overweight in its latest report on March 08, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that DVAX is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 340.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is 10.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.25.

The shares of the company added by 29.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.66 while ending the day at $7.92. During the trading session, a total of 33.6 million shares were traded which represents a -766.09% decline from the average session volume which is 3.88 million shares. DVAX had ended its last session trading at $6.12. Dynavax Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 15.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 DVAX 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $7.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dynavax Technologies Corporation generated 37.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -88.57%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has the potential to record -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on October 21, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $2.61 and traded between $2.40 and $2.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNDM’s 50-day SMA is 1.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.25. The stock has a high of $5.41 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 365247.52 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -82.83%, as 62,713 DVAX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 95.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AIGH Capital Management LLC sold more NNDM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -63.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AIGH Capital Management LLC selling -350,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 201,816 shares of NNDM, with a total valuation of $164,076. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more NNDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,950 worth of shares.

Similarly, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its Nano Dimension Ltd. shares by 4.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 75,731 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,119 shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. which are valued at $61,569. In the same vein, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its Nano Dimension Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 54,057 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 54,057 shares and is now valued at $43,948.