Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

The shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $2 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NGL Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Sector Perform the NGL stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on October 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.50. Piper Jaffray was of a view that NGL is Neutral in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that NGL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 398.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.57.

The shares of the company added by 12.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.90 while ending the day at $5.73. During the trading session, a total of 2.52 million shares were traded which represents a -1.76% decline from the average session volume which is 2.48 million shares. NGL had ended its last session trading at $5.10. NGL Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NGL 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $15.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NGL Energy Partners LP generated 12.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. NGL Energy Partners LP has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on June 20, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.99 and traded between $0.91 and $0.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTBX’s 50-day SMA is 0.6282 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5009. The stock has a high of $1.25 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.60%, as 1.25M NGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.67% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 90.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HTBX shares, increasing its portfolio by 97.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,035,889 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,097,900 shares of HTBX, with a total valuation of $1,195,803. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HTBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,025,192 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.30% of Heat Biologics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.