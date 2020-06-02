Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

The shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $5 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on April 27, 2020, to Neutral the COTY stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Citigroup was of a view that COTY is Sell in its latest report on July 02, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that COTY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.76.

The shares of the company added by 20.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.86 while ending the day at $4.39. During the trading session, a total of 54.69 million shares were traded which represents a -329.29% decline from the average session volume which is 12.74 million shares. COTY had ended its last session trading at $3.63. Coty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 COTY 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $13.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Coty Inc. generated 1.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. Coty Inc. has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $2.501 and traded between $2.31 and $2.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTRH’s 50-day SMA is 1.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.98. The stock has a high of $7.35 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.85%, as 9.68M COTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.45% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 586.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 522.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Luxor Capital Group LP bought more WTRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 618.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Luxor Capital Group LP purchasing 5,230,534 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,075,729 shares of WTRH, with a total valuation of $8,141,477.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by 7.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,595,124 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -273,966 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. which are valued at $4,817,466. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 571,664 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,721,348 shares and is now valued at $3,646,606. Following these latest developments, around 19.13% of Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.