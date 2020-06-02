Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN), Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

The shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baozun Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that BZUN is Outperform in its latest report on July 17, 2019. CLSA thinks that BZUN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $251.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.23.

The shares of the company added by 10.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.71 while ending the day at $29.35. During the trading session, a total of 2.51 million shares were traded which represents a -120.42% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. BZUN had ended its last session trading at $26.49. Baozun Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 44.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.81, with a beta of 2.10. Baozun Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 BZUN 52-week low price stands at $22.19 while its 52-week high price is $56.47.

The Baozun Inc. generated 219.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.47%. Baozun Inc. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets published a research note on February 13, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $0.7272 and traded between $0.5702 and $0.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVUS’s 50-day SMA is 0.6259 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6128. The stock has a high of $1.84 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 60545.85 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 118.19%, as 132,105 BZUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.86% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 520.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.02% over the last six months.

This move now sees The OrbiMed Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,183,314 shares of NVUS, with a total valuation of $2,202,853. 683 Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more NVUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $654,773 worth of shares.

Similarly, BVF Partners LP decreased its Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares by 17.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 684,813 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -144,063 shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $473,891. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,588 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 457,324 shares and is now valued at $316,468. Following these latest developments, around 4.59% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.