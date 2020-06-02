Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP), Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

The shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $16 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ballard Power Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the BLDP stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $13. ROTH Capital was of a view that BLDP is Sell in its latest report on July 01, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that BLDP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 240.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.61.

The shares of the company added by 8.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.79 while ending the day at $11.70. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a 25.06% incline from the average session volume which is 2.68 million shares. BLDP had ended its last session trading at $10.79. Ballard Power Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 BLDP 52-week low price stands at $3.44 while its 52-week high price is $14.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ballard Power Systems Inc. generated 181.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.33% to reach $4.66/share. It started the day trading at $4.225 and traded between $4.12 and $4.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOK’s 50-day SMA is 3.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.96. The stock has a high of $5.77 for the year while the low is $2.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.73%, as 21.04M BLDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.49% of Nokia Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 60.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 28.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more NOK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -20.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -7,320,758 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,597,842 shares of NOK, with a total valuation of $102,380,274.

Similarly, Ariel Investments LLC decreased its Nokia Corporation shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,838,921 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -151,449 shares of Nokia Corporation which are valued at $63,863,337. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Nokia Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,054 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,820,980 shares and is now valued at $31,579,108.