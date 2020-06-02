Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.90, with weekly volatility at 5.63% and ATR at 3.97. The PLNT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.77 and a $88.77 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.09 million, which was 35.0% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.22M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.61% on 06/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $64.47 before closing at $73.41. PLNT’s previous close was $67.59 while the outstanding shares total 79.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 56.66, and a growth ratio of 3.85.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Planet Fitness Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PLNT, the company has in raw cash 610.72 million on their books with 17.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 664470000 million total, with 180164000 million as their total liabilities.

PLNT were able to record 64.01 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 131.93 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 73.12 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Planet Fitness Inc. recorded a total of 127.23 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -16.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -50.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 21.85 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 105.39 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 79.10M with the revenue now reading 0.11 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLNT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLNT attractive?

In related news, Chief Digital & Information Of, Miller Craig Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 53.18, for a total value of 106,350. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Rondeau Christopher now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,013,484. Also, President, LIVELY DORVIN D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 49.93 per share, with a total market value of 499,284. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Fitzgerald Thomas J III now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 62,958. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

10 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Planet Fitness Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLNT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.46.