Mixed Analyst Attention: Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT), Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

The shares of Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Welbilt Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Market Perform the WBT stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $19. Buckingham Research was of a view that WBT is Buy in its latest report on May 24, 2018. Longbow thinks that WBT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.33.

The shares of the company added by 7.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.05 while ending the day at $6.56. During the trading session, a total of 2.38 million shares were traded which represents a 13.28% incline from the average session volume which is 2.75 million shares. WBT had ended its last session trading at $6.08. Welbilt Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 WBT 52-week low price stands at $3.17 while its 52-week high price is $19.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Welbilt Inc. generated 148.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2100.0%. Welbilt Inc. has the potential to record -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $1.07 and traded between $0.93 and $1.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TELL's 50-day SMA is 1.2199 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.3981. The stock has a high of $9.28 for the year while the low is $0.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.58%, as 28.99M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.64% of Tellurian Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TELL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 101,187 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,973,639 shares of TELL, with a total valuation of $12,742,567. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TELL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,687,061 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tellurian Inc. shares by 16.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,871,542 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 537,653 shares of Tellurian Inc. which are valued at $5,497,590. Following these latest developments, around 18.40% of Tellurian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.