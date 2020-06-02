Mixed Analyst Attention: Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR), Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

The shares of Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vivint Solar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Buy the VSLR stock while also putting a $8.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. JMP Securities was of a view that VSLR is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on August 08, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that VSLR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.38.

The shares of the company added by 9.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.4511 while ending the day at $8.21. During the trading session, a total of 2.15 million shares were traded which represents a 5.29% incline from the average session volume which is 2.27 million shares. VSLR had ended its last session trading at $7.52. Vivint Solar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VSLR 52-week low price stands at $3.17 while its 52-week high price is $12.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vivint Solar Inc. generated 131.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.72%. Vivint Solar Inc. has the potential to record -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. RBC Capital Mkts also rated EB as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that EB could surge by 5.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.84% to reach $9.75/share. It started the day trading at $9.46 and traded between $8.62 and $9.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EB's 50-day SMA is 8.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.02. The stock has a high of $22.90 for the year while the low is $5.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.60%, as 5.26M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.37% of Eventbrite Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EB shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 143,053 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,858,285 shares of EB, with a total valuation of $44,307,559. Foxhaven Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more EB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,589,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, Immersion Capital LLP decreased its Eventbrite Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,954,792 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Eventbrite Inc. which are valued at $36,067,703. In the same vein, Cadian Capital Management LP decreased its Eventbrite Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,879,438 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,879,632 shares and is now valued at $35,382,244. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Eventbrite Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.