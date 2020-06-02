Mixed Analyst Attention: Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP), Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 847.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.62.

The shares of the company added by 8.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.35 while ending the day at $5.89. During the trading session, a total of 0.72 million shares were traded which represents a 15.7% incline from the average session volume which is 0.86 million shares. RVP had ended its last session trading at $5.44. Retractable Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 RVP 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $6.09.

The Retractable Technologies Inc. generated 7.61 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is now rated as Sell. Credit Suisse also rated TEX as Downgrade on April 24, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that TEX could down by -2.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.17% to reach $16.21/share. It started the day trading at $16.915 and traded between $15.485 and $16.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEX’s 50-day SMA is 14.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.12. The stock has a high of $33.49 for the year while the low is $11.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.11%, as 4.60M RVP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.93% of Terex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 266,785 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,217,856 shares of TEX, with a total valuation of $109,639,233. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,356,293 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Terex Corporation shares by 2.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,628,942 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 117,897 shares of Terex Corporation which are valued at $70,313,629. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its Terex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,661,684 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,721,698 shares and is now valued at $56,532,593. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Terex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.