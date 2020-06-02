Mixed Analyst Attention: Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO), Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.10.

The shares of the company added by 14.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.902 while ending the day at $0.96. During the trading session, a total of 2.33 million shares were traded which represents a -239.02% decline from the average session volume which is 0.69 million shares. PRPO had ended its last session trading at $0.84. Precipio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PRPO 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $6.34.

The Precipio Inc. generated 0.42 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 14, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.99 and traded between $0.90 and $0.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOUR’s 50-day SMA is 0.8660 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.1470. The stock has a high of $3.45 for the year while the low is $0.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 323607.53 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.77%, as 288,755 PRPO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Tuniu Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 227.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.16% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Yiheng Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,105,539 shares of TOUR, with a total valuation of $5,140,864. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… meanwhile sold more TOUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,935,442 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Tuniu Corporation shares by 13.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,343,855 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 388,763 shares of Tuniu Corporation which are valued at $2,815,526. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tuniu Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,729 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,216,229 shares and is now valued at $1,024,065. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Tuniu Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.