Mixed Analyst Attention: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG), Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

The shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $32 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DraftKings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 18, 2020, to Outperform the DKNG stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on May 18, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on May 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that DKNG is Buy in its latest report on May 05, 2020. Northland Capital thinks that DKNG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 04, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 347.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is 9.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 92.05.

The shares of the company added by 10.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $40.01 while ending the day at $43.70. During the trading session, a total of 20.31 million shares were traded which represents a -261.43% decline from the average session volume which is 5.62 million shares. DKNG had ended its last session trading at $39.70. DraftKings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DKNG 52-week low price stands at $9.76 while its 52-week high price is $39.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DraftKings Inc. generated 0.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. DraftKings Inc. has the potential to record -0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $2.43 and traded between $2.22 and $2.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARLO’s 50-day SMA is 2.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.19. The stock has a high of $5.13 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.23%, as 3.27M DKNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.32% of Arlo Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 974.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ARLO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -483,657 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,767,905 shares of ARLO, with a total valuation of $29,504,060. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ARLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,081,019 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Arlo Technologies Inc. shares by 7.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,299,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 361,680 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. which are valued at $14,519,315. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Arlo Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 377,082 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,084,666 shares and is now valued at $13,931,985. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Arlo Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.