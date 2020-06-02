Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) previous close was $50.66 while the outstanding shares total 211.05M. The firm has a beta of 1.12. LYV’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.69% on 06/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $48.58 before closing at $51.51. Intraday shares traded counted 1.68 million, which was 74.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.71M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.17, with weekly volatility at 5.45% and ATR at 3.10. The LYV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.70 and a $76.60 high.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.87 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LYV, the company has in raw cash 3.28 billion on their books with 158.02 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4851025000 million total, with 4730056000 million as their total liabilities.

LYV were able to record 547.11 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 807.47 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 631.67 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. recorded a total of 1.37 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -26.52% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -111.57%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 873.82 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 491.87 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 211.05M with the revenue now reading -0.94 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.68 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LYV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LYV attractive?

In related news, Director, Fu Ping bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 42.50, for a total value of 85,000. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & General Counsel, Rowles Michael now bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,561. Also, President & CEO, Rapino Michael bought 25,650 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 38.98 per share, with a total market value of 999,837. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, KAHAN JAMES S now holds 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,776. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

8 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Live Nation Entertainment Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LYV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $56.00.