Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA), Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

The shares of Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yatra Online Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on July 20, 2018, to Buy the YTRA stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on September 07, 2017. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on July 12, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Macquarie was of a view that YTRA is Outperform in its latest report on June 05, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.43.

The shares of the company added by 11.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.12 while ending the day at $1.28. During the trading session, a total of 0.64 million shares were traded which represents a -159.13% decline from the average session volume which is 0.25 million shares. YTRA had ended its last session trading at $1.15. Yatra Online Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 YTRA 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $4.65.

The Yatra Online Inc. generated 13.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at Leerink Partners published a research note on October 05, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Piper Jaffray also rated EVH as Initiated on June 04, 2018, with its price target of $30 suggesting that EVH could surge by 53.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.20% to reach $14.78/share. It started the day trading at $7.03 and traded between $6.01 and $6.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVH's 50-day SMA is 6.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.99. The stock has a high of $12.01 for the year while the low is $3.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.98%, as 9.98M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.83% of Evolent Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EVH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 136,068 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,929,116 shares of EVH, with a total valuation of $49,958,926.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Evolent Health Inc. shares by 6.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,901,355 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -315,610 shares of Evolent Health Inc. which are valued at $35,338,770. In the same vein, Bellevue Asset Management AG decreased its Evolent Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,031,845 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,580,458 shares and is now valued at $33,025,102. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Evolent Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.