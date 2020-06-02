Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS), VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

The shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $4 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on September 13, 2018, to Outperform the PRTS stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2014. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $4.50. Barrington Research was of a view that PRTS is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 16, 2012. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that PRTS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 730.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is 8.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 89.02.

The shares of the company added by 13.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.2974 while ending the day at $7.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -339.76% decline from the average session volume which is 0.43 million shares. PRTS had ended its last session trading at $6.97. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 PRTS 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $7.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. generated 14.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. It started the day trading at $2.28 and traded between $1.98 and $1.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VBIV’s 50-day SMA is 1.4067 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0491. The stock has a high of $2.98 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.07%, as 8.15M PRTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.42% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 53.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 135.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more VBIV shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 9,090,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,042,456 shares of VBIV, with a total valuation of $67,151,796. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VBIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,155,991 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by 1.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,238,276 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,088 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. which are valued at $3,950,697. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 70,848 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,377,000 shares and is now valued at $2,899,940. Following these latest developments, around 5.26% of VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.