Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

The shares of MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on January 26, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MicroVision Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2015, to Buy the MVIS stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2013. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on March 07, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Stifel Nicolaus was of a view that MVIS is Hold in its latest report on November 02, 2010. Northland Securities thinks that MVIS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 24, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 527.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.43.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.8356 while ending the day at $0.96. During the trading session, a total of 11.21 million shares were traded which represents a 51.49% incline from the average session volume which is 23.11 million shares. MVIS had ended its last session trading at $0.88. MVIS 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $1.82.

The MicroVision Inc. generated 2.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. MicroVision Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $5.70 and traded between $5.07 and $5.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PIXY’s 50-day SMA is 5.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.13. The stock has a high of $30.44 for the year while the low is $3.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 59769.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.42%, as 85,721 MVIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.09% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invenomic Capital Management LP bought more PIXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 253.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invenomic Capital Management LP purchasing 17,540 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,448 shares of PIXY, with a total valuation of $144,243.

Following these latest developments, around 73.27% of ShiftPixy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.