Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

The shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Green Plains Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. Piper Jaffray was of a view that GPRE is Overweight in its latest report on November 03, 2017. Jefferies thinks that GPRE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.18.

The shares of the company added by 7.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.33 while ending the day at $9.18. During the trading session, a total of 0.78 million shares were traded which represents a 2.73% incline from the average session volume which is 0.81 million shares. GPRE had ended its last session trading at $8.55. Green Plains Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GPRE 52-week low price stands at $3.77 while its 52-week high price is $16.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Green Plains Inc. generated 205.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1512.5%. Green Plains Inc. has the potential to record -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that ZN’s 50-day SMA is 0.2364 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2348. The stock has a high of $0.56 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.85%, as 4.30M GPRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.65% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 83.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ZN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,711,345 shares of ZN, with a total valuation of $448,372. Geode Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more ZN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $247,659 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares by 3.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 252,454 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,410 shares of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. which are valued at $66,143. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 226,345 shares and is now valued at $59,302. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.