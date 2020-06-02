Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

The shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $6 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Devon Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $10. SunTrust was of a view that DVN is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that DVN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.47.

The shares of the company added by 8.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.62 while ending the day at $11.70. During the trading session, a total of 12.15 million shares were traded which represents a 6.1% incline from the average session volume which is 12.94 million shares. DVN had ended its last session trading at $10.81. Devon Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 DVN 52-week low price stands at $4.70 while its 52-week high price is $29.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Devon Energy Corporation generated 1.73 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -230.77%. Devon Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CLSA published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.13% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.12 and traded between $5.86 and $6.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTM’s 50-day SMA is 5.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.10. The stock has a high of $14.03 for the year while the low is $3.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.49%, as 11.84M DVN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of Tata Motors Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more TTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 248,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,378,808 shares of TTM, with a total valuation of $43,682,543. LMR Partners LLP meanwhile bought more TTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,903,214 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tata Motors Limited shares by 60.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,252,408 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,228,195 shares of Tata Motors Limited which are valued at $19,254,255. In the same vein, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its Tata Motors Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 766,775 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,367,453 shares and is now valued at $14,015,322.