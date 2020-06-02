Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL), Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

The shares of Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boxlight Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. That day the National Securities set price target on the stock to $4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 180.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.86.

The shares of the company added by 8.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.8204 while ending the day at $0.93. During the trading session, a total of 0.8 million shares were traded which represents a 18.03% incline from the average session volume which is 0.98 million shares. BOXL had ended its last session trading at $0.85. BOXL 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $3.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boxlight Corporation generated 0.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.25%. Boxlight Corporation has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.49% to reach $13.91/share. It started the day trading at $8.96 and traded between $8.24 and $8.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GGAL’s 50-day SMA is 7.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.83. The stock has a high of $39.22 for the year while the low is $5.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.50%, as 1.91M BOXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more GGAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 166,385 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,506,643 shares of GGAL, with a total valuation of $24,967,298. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GGAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,670,990 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… increased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by 38.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,289,818 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 638,521 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. which are valued at $16,303,504. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 495,857 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,140,957 shares and is now valued at $8,123,614. Following these latest developments, around 53.40% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.