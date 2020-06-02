Is There A Value in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) And Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

The shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.20.

The shares of the company added by 10.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.345 while ending the day at $0.36. During the trading session, a total of 7.89 million shares were traded which represents a -3155.28% decline from the average session volume which is 0.24 million shares. HJLI had ended its last session trading at $0.33. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 HJLI 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $2.10.

The Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. generated 1.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $230. SVB Leerink also rated EW as Upgrade on April 17, 2020, with its price target of $270 suggesting that EW could surge by 69.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $224.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -66.95% to reach $242.68/share. It started the day trading at $75.95 and traded between $73.54 and $74.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EW’s 50-day SMA is 69.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.98. The stock has a high of $247.64 for the year while the low is $154.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.66%, as 2.47M HJLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.18, while the P/B ratio is 3.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -66.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -248,941 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,652,110 shares of EW, with a total valuation of $3,404,333,925. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,401,517,768 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares by 0.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,998,907 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 81,976 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation which are valued at $1,957,262,273. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,940,741 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,404,218 shares and is now valued at $1,392,917,415. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.