Is There A Value in GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) And Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

The shares of GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2017. The Industrials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GEE Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2016, to Buy the JOB stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on December 30, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Maxim Group was of a view that JOB is Buy in its latest report on August 12, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that JOB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.66.

The shares of the company added by 19.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.35 while ending the day at $0.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -521.53% decline from the average session volume which is 0.23 million shares. JOB had ended its last session trading at $0.33. GEE Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 37.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 JOB 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $1.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GEE Group Inc. generated 2.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%.

Investment analysts at FBR & Co. published a research note on July 11, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.415 and traded between $0.36 and $0.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXLG’s 50-day SMA is 0.3738 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0596. The stock has a high of $1.95 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.45%, as 1.01M JOB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 481.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC bought more DXLG shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC purchasing 366,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,426,577 shares of DXLG, with a total valuation of $3,269,512.

Similarly, Jewelcor Management, Inc. increased its Destination XL Group Inc. shares by 0.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,792,018 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group Inc. which are valued at $1,859,303. In the same vein, Prescott Group Capital Management… increased its Destination XL Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 159,441 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,028,883 shares and is now valued at $1,563,207. Following these latest developments, around 12.80% of Destination XL Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.