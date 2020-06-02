Is There A Value in Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) And Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

The shares of Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on May 27, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $86 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Freshpet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on May 11, 2020, to Neutral the FRPT stock while also putting a $78 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on February 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. DA Davidson was of a view that FRPT is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that FRPT is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.17.

The shares of the company added by 9.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $77.66 while ending the day at $84.49. During the trading session, a total of 0.87 million shares were traded which represents a -79.63% decline from the average session volume which is 0.48 million shares. FRPT had ended its last session trading at $77.18. Freshpet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 FRPT 52-week low price stands at $35.95 while its 52-week high price is $81.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Freshpet Inc. generated 149.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Freshpet Inc. has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that SBSW's 50-day SMA is 6.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.60. The stock has a high of $13.27 for the year while the low is $3.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.74%, as 6.21M FRPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.69% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 7850.00, while the P/B ratio is 3.09. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more SBSW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -2,804,159 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,430,651 shares of SBSW, with a total valuation of $218,622,288. Exor Investments (UK) LLP meanwhile sold more SBSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,996,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by 34.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,259,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,618,004 shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited which are valued at $49,889,283. In the same vein, CPMG, Inc. increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 325,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,116,005 shares and is now valued at $48,744,560.