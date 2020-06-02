Is There A Value in CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) And NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

The shares of CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $32 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CIRCOR International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on September 17, 2019, to Overweight the CIR stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Buy rating by Sidoti in its report released on July 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that CIR is Sector Weight in its latest report on March 12, 2019. Stifel thinks that CIR is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.12.

The shares of the company added by 30.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.3101 while ending the day at $20.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -426.93% decline from the average session volume which is 0.24 million shares. CIR had ended its last session trading at $16.08. CIRCOR International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 CIR 52-week low price stands at $8.00 while its 52-week high price is $47.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CIRCOR International Inc. generated 84.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -125.0%. CIRCOR International Inc. has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is now rated as Positive. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Morgan Stanley also rated NTAP as Reiterated on May 28, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that NTAP could surge by 18.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.20% to reach $52.18/share. It started the day trading at $44.13 and traded between $42.67 and $42.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTAP’s 50-day SMA is 41.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.79. The stock has a high of $65.38 for the year while the low is $34.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.63%, as 10.99M CIR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.98% of NetApp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.03, while the P/B ratio is 34.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more NTAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -1,847,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,719,238 shares of NTAP, with a total valuation of $1,344,581,047. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NTAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,148,864,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its NetApp Inc. shares by 5.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,917,817 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,588,046 shares of NetApp Inc. which are valued at $1,134,422,850. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NetApp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 36,761 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,394,344 shares and is now valued at $542,500,437. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of NetApp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.