Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC), Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)?

The shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Equal-Weight the SC stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Underweight rating by Stephens in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Janney was of a view that SC is Neutral in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that SC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.54.

The shares of the company added by 8.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.43 while ending the day at $17.91. During the trading session, a total of 0.94 million shares were traded which represents a 37.33% incline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. SC had ended its last session trading at $16.53. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.86, with a beta of 1.27. SC 52-week low price stands at $9.74 while its 52-week high price is $27.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. generated 2.49 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10600.0%. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on July 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.19% to reach $17.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.505 and traded between $10.51 and $11.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TPC’s 50-day SMA is 7.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.66. The stock has a high of $19.48 for the year while the low is $2.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.95%, as 4.00M SC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.01% of Tutor Perini Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Frontier Capital Management Co. L… sold more TPC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Frontier Capital Management Co. L… selling -285,506 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,590,520 shares of TPC, with a total valuation of $32,133,640. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,098,408 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Tutor Perini Corporation shares by 5.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,593,159 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -204,925 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation which are valued at $25,152,113. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Tutor Perini Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 289,023 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,809,302 shares and is now valued at $19,665,114. Following these latest developments, around 12.50% of Tutor Perini Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.