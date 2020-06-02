Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)?

The shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4.20 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of McEwen Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on December 11, 2017, to Buy the MUX stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on June 29, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1.30. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 20, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.25. Stifel Nicolaus was of a view that MUX is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.01.

The shares of the company added by 11.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.954 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 6.0 million shares were traded which represents a -44.31% decline from the average session volume which is 4.16 million shares. MUX had ended its last session trading at $0.90. McEwen Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MUX 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $2.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The McEwen Mining Inc. generated 28.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. McEwen Mining Inc. has the potential to record 0.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Stephens also rated PRTY as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that PRTY could surge by 50.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.95% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.24 and traded between $1.08 and $1.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRTY’s 50-day SMA is 0.5557 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8124. The stock has a high of $8.19 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.99%, as 22.36M MUX shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 66.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more PRTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 2,714,805 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,666,736 shares of PRTY, with a total valuation of $8,085,386. Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more PRTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,406,917 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by 14,381.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,609,265 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,563,625 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. which are valued at $5,009,823. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 527,916 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,822,920 shares and is now valued at $4,413,773. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Party City Holdco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.