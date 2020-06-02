Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD), Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)?

The shares of Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) has been pegged with a rating of Above Average by Caris & Company in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2007. Caris & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digirad Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Kaufman Bros Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2007. That day the Kaufman Bros set price target on the stock to $4.80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.77.

The shares of the company added by 18.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.1131 while ending the day at $2.45. During the trading session, a total of 0.9 million shares were traded which represents a -100.79% decline from the average session volume which is 0.45 million shares. DRAD had ended its last session trading at $2.06. Digirad Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DRAD 52-week low price stands at $1.99 while its 52-week high price is $8.84.

The Digirad Corporation generated 1.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.86%.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.4088 and traded between $0.3659 and $0.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNSS’s 50-day SMA is 0.4276 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5742. The stock has a high of $1.13 for the year while the low is $0.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.37%, as 1.54M DRAD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.38% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.46% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Aisling Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,100,000 shares of SNSS, with a total valuation of $4,545,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more SNSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,305,080 worth of shares.

Similarly, Caxton Corp. decreased its Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,134,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $3,660,717. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.