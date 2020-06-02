Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)?

The shares of The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $11 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Gap Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2020, to Equal-Weight the GPS stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. MKM Partners was of a view that GPS is Neutral in its latest report on March 13, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that GPS is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.02.

The shares of the company added by 11.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.33 while ending the day at $9.89. During the trading session, a total of 20.06 million shares were traded which represents a -60.24% decline from the average session volume which is 12.52 million shares. GPS had ended its last session trading at $8.90. The Gap Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPS 52-week low price stands at $5.26 while its 52-week high price is $21.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Gap Inc. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.62%. The Gap Inc. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets published a research note on February 27, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Dawson James also rated ABIO as Initiated on October 09, 2013, with its price target of $3.75 suggesting that ABIO could down by -31.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.98% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.25 and traded between $9.10 and $9.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABIO’s 50-day SMA is 4.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.93. The stock has a high of $22.00 for the year while the low is $2.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26768.02 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.82%, as 22,801 GPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.44% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 140.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 139.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 65.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more ABIO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -9,278 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 133,294 shares of ABIO, with a total valuation of $487,856.

Similarly, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its ARCA biopharma Inc. shares by 63.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 28,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,090 shares of ARCA biopharma Inc. which are valued at $104,028. In the same vein, DWS Investment GmbH increased its ARCA biopharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 576 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,796 shares and is now valued at $10,233. Following these latest developments, around 0.57% of ARCA biopharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.