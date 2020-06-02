Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)?

The shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $13 price target. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Underperform the EPRT stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the CapitalOne set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EPRT is Buy in its latest report on June 11, 2019. Berenberg thinks that EPRT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.69.

The shares of the company added by 8.58% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.58 while ending the day at $14.81. During the trading session, a total of 0.85 million shares were traded which represents a 49.14% incline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. EPRT had ended its last session trading at $13.64. EPRT 52-week low price stands at $6.08 while its 52-week high price is $29.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $40.98 and traded between $38.51 and $40.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KL’s 50-day SMA is 37.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.17. The stock has a high of $51.08 for the year while the low is $18.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.71%, as 2.87M EPRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.07% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.06, while the P/B ratio is 2.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.66% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.78% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.