Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL)?

The shares of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $35 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Domo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Buy the DOMO stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Needham was of a view that DOMO is Buy in its latest report on March 12, 2019. Needham thinks that DOMO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 275.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.46.

The shares of the company added by 12.95% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.59 while ending the day at $28.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a -36.67% decline from the average session volume which is 0.78 million shares. DOMO had ended its last session trading at $25.32. DOMO 52-week low price stands at $7.62 while its 52-week high price is $35.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Domo Inc. generated 176.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.53%. Domo Inc. has the potential to record -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.30 and traded between $0.2651 and $0.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBL’s 50-day SMA is 0.2492 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8519. The stock has a high of $1.78 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.17%, as 37.87M DOMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.20% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CBL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -367,973 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,686,993 shares of CBL, with a total valuation of $7,134,541. Contrarius Investment Management … meanwhile bought more CBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,791,095 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares by 13.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,622,382 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,161,730 shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. which are valued at $2,780,868. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 246,471 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,474,912 shares and is now valued at $2,160,250. Following these latest developments, around 11.00% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.