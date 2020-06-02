Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)?

The shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CTI BioPharma Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2018, to Buy the CTIC stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2018. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 12, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. WallachBeth was of a view that CTIC is Sell in its latest report on February 10, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that CTIC is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.93.

The shares of the company added by 16.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.08 while ending the day at $1.19. During the trading session, a total of 3.21 million shares were traded which represents a -1272.12% decline from the average session volume which is 0.23 million shares. CTIC had ended its last session trading at $1.02. CTI BioPharma Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 CTIC 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $1.93.

The CTI BioPharma Corp. generated 81.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%.

Investment analysts at Brigantine published a research note on February 13, 2012 where it informed investors and clients that RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12.50. It started the day trading at $1.90 and traded between $1.67 and $1.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RNWK’s 50-day SMA is 0.8870 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2625. The stock has a high of $2.24 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 178948.89 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.03%, as 191,529 CTIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.85% of RealNetworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 640.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 51.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 67.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ariel Investments LLC bought more RNWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ariel Investments LLC purchasing 62,808 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,083,130 shares of RNWK, with a total valuation of $4,544,098.

Similarly, VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC decreased its RealNetworks Inc. shares by 16.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,018,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -391,533 shares of RealNetworks Inc. which are valued at $1,508,113. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its RealNetworks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 96,419 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,334,062 shares and is now valued at $996,544. Following these latest developments, around 41.37% of RealNetworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.