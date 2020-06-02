Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)?

The shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oasis Petroleum Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Sell the OAS stock while also putting a $0.25 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. Barclays was of a view that OAS is Underweight in its latest report on March 24, 2020. Stephens thinks that OAS is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.14.

The shares of the company added by 8.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.466 while ending the day at $0.50. During the trading session, a total of 13.71 million shares were traded which represents a 62.72% incline from the average session volume which is 36.78 million shares. OAS had ended its last session trading at $0.46. OAS 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $5.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oasis Petroleum Inc. generated 134.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 115.0%. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.64% to reach $14.98/share. It started the day trading at $13.90 and traded between $12.6725 and $13.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXY’s 50-day SMA is 13.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.13. The stock has a high of $54.05 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 70.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.05%, as 77.05M OAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.58% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 46.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 29,625,829 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 117,862,556 shares of OXY, with a total valuation of $1,956,518,430. Icahn Associates Holding LLC meanwhile bought more OXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,471,212,699 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by 5.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 67,955,181 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,132,886 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $1,128,056,005. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,003,171 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 50,368,326 shares and is now valued at $836,114,212. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.