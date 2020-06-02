Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS), Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)?

The shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on July 25, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $15 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Navigator Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on March 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NVGS is Equal-Weight in its latest report on February 12, 2018. Maxim Group thinks that NVGS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.21.

The shares of the company added by 20.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.21 while ending the day at $8.44. During the trading session, a total of 3.01 million shares were traded which represents a -1720.21% decline from the average session volume which is 0.17 million shares. NVGS had ended its last session trading at $7.00. Navigator Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 NVGS 52-week low price stands at $3.80 while its 52-week high price is $13.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Navigator Holdings Ltd. generated 66.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 333.33%. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $2.49 and traded between $2.30 and $2.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVOK's 50-day SMA is 1.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.26. The stock has a high of $2.79 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Looking further, the stock has raised 81.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 41.82% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 478,895 shares of EVOK, with a total valuation of $636,930.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Evoke Pharma Inc. shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 204,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,783 shares of Evoke Pharma Inc. which are valued at $271,388. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Evoke Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.