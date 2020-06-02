Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12000.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.58.

The shares of the company added by 8.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.28 while ending the day at $1.42. During the trading session, a total of 10.9 million shares were traded which represents a -154.04% decline from the average session volume which is 4.29 million shares. INPX had ended its last session trading at $1.31. Inpixon debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 INPX 52-week low price stands at $1.01 while its 52-week high price is $36.26.

The Inpixon generated 6.11 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.30% to reach $16.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.49 and traded between $12.01 and $12.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAV’s 50-day SMA is 11.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.70. The stock has a high of $16.35 for the year while the low is $8.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.27%, as 12.30M INPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.44% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 212.41, while the P/B ratio is 4.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VIAV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,312,704 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,786,914 shares of VIAV, with a total valuation of $383,985,921. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VIAV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $299,138,562 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Viavi Solutions Inc. shares by 7.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,373,905 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 529,607 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. which are valued at $89,076,772. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its Viavi Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 448,197 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,138,852 shares and is now valued at $86,237,332. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.