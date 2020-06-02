Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS), resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)?

The shares of Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on June 02, 2010. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Image Sensing Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.93.

The shares of the company added by 15.85% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.83 while ending the day at $4.24. During the trading session, a total of 0.59 million shares were traded which represents a -11398.49% decline from the average session volume which is 0.01 million shares. ISNS had ended its last session trading at $3.66. Image Sensing Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.81 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.17, with a beta of 0.93. Image Sensing Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.90 ISNS 52-week low price stands at $2.79 while its 52-week high price is $6.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Image Sensing Systems Inc. generated 5.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -266.67%.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) is now rated as Outperform. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated TORC as Initiated on September 09, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that TORC could surge by 32.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.91% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.18 and traded between $1.99 and $2.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TORC’s 50-day SMA is 1.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.75. The stock has a high of $11.96 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 726378.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.59%, as 897,731 ISNS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.93% of resTORbio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 66.94% over the last six months.

This move now sees The OrbiMed Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,830,387 shares of TORC, with a total valuation of $7,390,492. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TORC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,275,277 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its resTORbio Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,271,387 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of resTORbio Inc. which are valued at $1,945,222. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its resTORbio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 483,820 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 941,934 shares and is now valued at $1,441,159. Following these latest developments, around 11.90% of resTORbio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.