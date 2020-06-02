Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT), Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES)?

The shares of Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Elevate Credit Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $6. Jefferies was of a view that ELVT is Hold in its latest report on January 08, 2019. William Blair thinks that ELVT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.50.

The shares of the company added by 12.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.65 while ending the day at $1.91. During the trading session, a total of 0.57 million shares were traded which represents a -28.33% decline from the average session volume which is 0.45 million shares. ELVT had ended its last session trading at $1.70. ELVT 52-week low price stands at $0.89 while its 52-week high price is $5.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Elevate Credit Inc. generated 103.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.53%. Elevate Credit Inc. has the potential to record 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on June 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.2403 and traded between $0.207 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUES’s 50-day SMA is 0.4812 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2863. The stock has a high of $1.92 for the year while the low is $0.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 75.05%, as 2.49M ELVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.48% of Tuesday Morning Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -86.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TUES shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 9,919 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,590,527 shares of TUES, with a total valuation of $5,503,132. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TUES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,763,961 worth of shares.

Similarly, Grace & White, Inc. increased its Tuesday Morning Corporation shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,337,280 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 63,165 shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation which are valued at $1,694,528. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tuesday Morning Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,739 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,957,690 shares and is now valued at $1,419,325. Following these latest developments, around 23.47% of Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.