Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)?

The shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $65 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Underweight the ADS stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ADS is Neutral in its latest report on December 02, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that ADS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 125.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $56.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.59.

The shares of the company added by 7.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $46.27 while ending the day at $49.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a -2.65% decline from the average session volume which is 2.0 million shares. ADS had ended its last session trading at $46.33. Alliance Data Systems Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.07, with a beta of 2.55. Alliance Data Systems Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 19.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ADS 52-week low price stands at $20.51 while its 52-week high price is $159.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alliance Data Systems Corporation generated 4.46 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -446.27%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has the potential to record 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $2.24 and traded between $2.02 and $2.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOGO’s 50-day SMA is 1.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.39. The stock has a high of $7.23 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.03%, as 25.19M ADS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 48.39% of Gogo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.21% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Mudrick Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,726,814 shares of GOGO, with a total valuation of $14,224,707. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GOGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,640,241 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Gogo Inc. shares by 69.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,486,844 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,423,691 shares of Gogo Inc. which are valued at $5,683,556. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Gogo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 538,305 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,168,599 shares and is now valued at $5,164,816. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Gogo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.