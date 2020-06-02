Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)?

The shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $20. Jefferies was of a view that ALNA is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that ALNA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 320.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.44.

The shares of the company added by 31.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.77 while ending the day at $2.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a -433.85% decline from the average session volume which is 0.31 million shares. ALNA had ended its last session trading at $1.68. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 ALNA 52-week low price stands at $0.52 while its 52-week high price is $6.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 20.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -74.19%. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. It started the day trading at $11.58 and traded between $10.98 and $11.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRA’s 50-day SMA is 9.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.64. The stock has a high of $24.75 for the year while the low is $4.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.79%, as 12.55M ALNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.85% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.40% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,308,900 shares of ATRA, with a total valuation of $68,880,781. Redmile Group LLC meanwhile bought more ATRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,882,037 worth of shares.

Similarly, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by 4.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,199,897 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 241,466 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which are valued at $43,107,146. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 71,819 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,786,927 shares and is now valued at $31,393,625. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.