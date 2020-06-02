Is It Crazy To Buy Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) And Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

The shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sasol Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2019. UBS was of a view that SSL is Neutral in its latest report on September 03, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SSL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 372.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.19.

The shares of the company added by 14.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.54 while ending the day at $5.90. During the trading session, a total of 4.77 million shares were traded which represents a -15.06% decline from the average session volume which is 4.15 million shares. SSL had ended its last session trading at $5.14. Sasol Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SSL 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $26.08.

The Sasol Limited generated 863.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sasol Limited has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. It started the day trading at $9.60 and traded between $8.75 and $8.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEMI’s 50-day SMA is 10.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.10. The stock has a high of $15.89 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 813909.68 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.58%, as 956,995 SSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.69% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 90.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 111.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought more CEMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchasing 192,049 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,432,032 shares of CEMI, with a total valuation of $18,186,806. Royce & Associates LP meanwhile bought more CEMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,926,513 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares by 0.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 676,425 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 193 shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $8,590,598. In the same vein, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,360 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 613,439 shares and is now valued at $7,790,675. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.