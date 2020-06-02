Is It Crazy To Buy Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

The shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Sell the PLYA stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Macquarie set price target on the stock to $10. SunTrust was of a view that PLYA is Buy in its latest report on August 28, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 116.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.59.

The shares of the company added by 8.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.5897 while ending the day at $2.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a -4.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. PLYA had ended its last session trading at $2.61. PLYA 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $8.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. generated 69.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.05% to reach $6.13/share. It started the day trading at $7.805 and traded between $7.17 and $7.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXL’s 50-day SMA is 4.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.54. The stock has a high of $13.23 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.78%, as 10.24M PLYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.22% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AXL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,695,345 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,136,273 shares of AXL, with a total valuation of $69,708,699. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,582,766 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares by 0.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,422,299 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 87,070 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. which are valued at $40,704,332. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,163,059 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,359,169 shares and is now valued at $27,471,610. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.